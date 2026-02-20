Former South Carolina defensive back earns new coaching job

Former South Carolina defensive back Cory Peoples is making a career shift. According to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Liberty Flames are hiring Peoples as the program’s next secondary coach/defensive passing game coordinator. This will be Peoples’ first Division-I assistant job that comes with an additional title.

The move comes following two years at Georgia Tech. With the Yellow Jackets, Peoples served as the defensive backs coach and helped Brent Key’s team to a 9-4 record and back-to-back bowl appearances.

Before his time in Atlanta, Peoples had coaching stints all over the Carolinas and Georgia. He made stops at Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Albany State, South Carolina State, Charleston Southern, St. Augustine’s, Clark Atlanta, and Georgia Military.

While coaching at SC State, he worked under former Gamecock assistant Buddy Pough, who was the Bulldogs’ head coach. At Georgia State, he worked under head coach Shawn Elliott, Carolina’s current tight ends coach and run game coordinator.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

The Bishopville, South Carolina native played for the Gamecocks from 2003 to 2004 under head coach Lou Holtz. His time in garnet and black came after a pair of seasons at Georgia Military College. He was one of the secondary’s leading tacklers as a junior and senior.

While at USC, Peoples became a starting safety, utilizing the football IQ he developed as a high school quarterback to be a steady producer and leader for the Gamecocks.

Following his collegiate career, Peoples played parts of three seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also had stints in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals and the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts.

His coaching career began even before his playing days ended. He started with Georgia Military before his last season with the Argonauts.