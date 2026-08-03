With 33 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 33 Brandon Bennett

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 33 days from today.

More than a couple big-time No. 33 jerseys have been worn throughout South Carolina football history. Running backs, fullbacks, linebackers, defensive backs, and even EDGE rushers have starred in garnet and black while wearing it. However, arguably the best of the bunch was running back Brandon Bennett, who did so from 1991 to 1994.

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Bennett, a native of the Greenville area and a product of Riverside High School, earned an invitation to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and arrived in Columbia following the careers of Harold Green and Mike Dingle, two of the top 15 running backs in program history in terms of rushing touchdowns.

As a true freshman, Bennett showed himself to be a more than adequate replacement. Running for 702 yards and nine touchdowns, he set a new Carolina record for single-game rushing in just his fifth game. Bennett rampaged for 278 yards against East Tennessee State.

In 1992, Bennett split carries with Rob DeBoer, a fullback/running back hybrid who spent some of the ’91 campaign injured. Even so, Bennett logged more than 800 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on the ground.

Bennett earned All-SEC honors in 1993, making him the first South Carolina running back to do so. That year, he rushed for 853 yards and caught 282 yards’ worth of passes. He also found the end zone eight times. At the time, Bennett’s 1135 yards were the second-most for a Gamecock since George Rogers’ Heisman Trophy year.

Bennett’s most famous moment as a Gamecock came in 1993 against the rival Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. With South Carolina inside the five-yard line with under one minute to play, the Gamecocks trailed 21-17. However, on back-to-back plays, Bennett followed fullbacks Rob DeBoer and Stanley Pritchett, launching himself over the top of the blockers. On the first try, the Georgia defense stopped him just shy of the goal line. On the second, though, Bennett fell into the end zone with two seconds remaining, giving South Carolina the win and inspiring the now-famous “he broke our hearts with two seconds to go!” call from legendary Georgia radioman, Larry Munson.

As a senior in 1994, Bennett earned additional All-SEC accolades. He tallied over 1100 yards again and successfully led South Carolina in rushing for the fourth year in a row. Only Steve Wadiak and Thomas Dendy have also done that in their USC careers.

Bennett finished his time at South Carolina second in program history in rushing yards behind only George Rogers. His 3055 yards remain second among Gamecocks, and his 27 rushing touchdowns are tied for fourth all-time. His 984 yards receiving are the fourth-most among players who spent most of their time playing in the backfield. Bennett is also the only Gamecock to have registered 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in the same game.

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Following his graduation, Bennett spent nearly a decade in the NFL. Most notably, he was a high-level backup behind Pro Bowler Corey Dillon for six years. Bennett was also a great special teams player in the League. With Cincinnati, he returned a kickoff for a touchdown in 2002 and was a good coverage unit player.

Bennett also played for the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers. After his retirement, he had a stint in coaching that included leading the St. Joseph’s Catholic School team in Greenville, South Carolina.

In 2004, Bennett earned induction into the University of South Carolina Lettermen’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Then, in 2011, the Southeastern Conference recognized him as an SEC Legend.