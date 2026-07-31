With 36 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 36 DJ Swearinger

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 36 days from today.

The brotherhood of players who wore No. 36 at South Carolina is quietly one of the most loaded groups in program history. All-Americans and all-conference players have worn it in Columbia. However, one player combined on-field excellence with the leadership and swagger needed to help take the Gamecocks to a level they had never reached previously. Dayario Jamal Swearinger, better known as “DJ,” played at USC from 2009 to 2012.

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A native of Greenwood, South Carolina and a product of Greenwood High School, Swearinger played on one of the most loaded high school defenses in state history. Other future college and NFL stars like Kelcy Quarles, Josh Norman, Sam Montgomery, and Armanti Edwards played with Swearinger for the Eagles.

Swearinger committed to Tennessee but flipped to the home-state Gamecocks as part of a huge class of 2009 recruiting haul. The move paid off for both the talented defensive back and for South Carolina.

As a first-year player, Swearinger saw action in all 13 games, both on special teams and as a reserve in the secondary. He had three of his tackles in a physical slugfest against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In 2010, though, Swearinger expanded his role. As a starter for most of the year, he finished fourth on the team in tackles. He also logged his first career interception. The Gamecocks won the SEC East that season, and Swearinger emerged as a future star.

The “Jungle Boi” had a big junior year, with 80 tackles and three interceptions. He was second on the team in both categories. His excellence on the back end, along with fellow defensive backs Antonio Allen, Stephon Gilmore, and DeVonte Holloman and an elite defensive line, helped power one of the best overall defenses in team history. Steve Spurrier’s team won 11 games for the first time ever, as well.

As a senior, Swearinger was on top of his game. Finishing second on the team in both tackles and interceptions again, he also led South Carolina in pass breakups. He earned All-SEC recognition and produced three of the most-remembered moments of South Carolina’s best era, with his three-penalty-pick-six sequence against Arkansas, his pregame pass breakup before playing Clemson, and his big hit against running back Andre Ellington in the same game. The Gamecocks again won 11 games.

Swearinger was a great player but an even better motivator for his teammates. Some leaders get the best from their teammates through their words. Others simply work hard and demand those around them do the same. Swearinger did both at South Carolina, and the Gamecocks were better because of it. His swagger and hard-hitting style made him an intimidating figure for opponents, too.

Endearing himself even further to Carolina fans, Swearinger went 4-0 against Clemson. He also won three games against the Tennessee Volunteers, the team he committed to before flipping to the Gamecocks, never losing as a starter.

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Following his final game at USC, the Houston Texans selected Swearinger in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played nine years in the league, including multiple as a full-time starter.

Swearinger played for the Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals (twice), Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and Indianapolis Colts.

Swearinger’s career came to a close in 2024 after a two-year stint in the UFL with the DC Defenders.

No. 36 will likely one day be in the USC Lettermen’s Athletics Hall of Fame.