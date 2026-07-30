With 37 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 37 Steve Wadiak

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 37 days from today.

Much like is true with No. 38 (You can read George Rogers’ place on the countdown here), there is only one name that South Carolina fans associate with the No. 37. He also happens to own one of the best Gamecock nicknames of all-time. Steve “The Cadillac” Wadiak played for USC from 1948 to 1951.

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Wadiak served a stint in the US Navy before enrolling at South Carolina in 1948. He avoided the NCAA’s ban on freshman participation because of his previous military service, making him older than a traditional freshman. Because of that, he played four productive seasons in garnet and black.

As a freshman in 1948, Wadiak forced his way onto the field down the stretch. Head coach Rex Enright should have made the move earlier, though, as Wadiak averaged eight yards per carry and led the team in rushing in his first year of action. Because it was not an end-of-season game back then, No. 37 did not play against Clemson. Carolina lost that one, but with Wadiak, the Gamecocks never lost to the Tigers again.

The ’49 campaign saw Wadiak handle starting duties. Even while battling injuries, he rushed for 775 yards in a nine-game schedule.

As a junior, Wadiak earned All-Southern Conference honors with 998 yards. He gashed the Clemson defense for 256 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns. That yardage total is the highest-ever for a Gamecock running back against a power conference opponent.

Fighting through broken ribs in 1951, Wadiak earned another All-Southern Conference selection and All-American honors as a senior. In the game he broke his ribs, he iced a win over Clemson with tough yardage late.

At the time of his graduation, Wadiak owned virtually every rushing record in South Carolina football history. With 2878 career yards, Wadiak is still fifth in program history in rushing. He also has the longest rush in team history, a 96-yard score against George Washington in 1950.

See other jersey countdown stories like this on GamecockCentral.com.

Following his graduation, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wadiak in the third round of the 1952 NFL Draft. However, he never had a chance to play professionally.

Wadiak died that spring in a car accident. His No. 37 was retired nearly immediately at the University of South Carolina. He was the first player in program history to have his number (or jersey) retired. Now, the season MVP for the Gamecocks earns the Steve Wadiak MVP award, as well.

The Gamecocks inducted him into the University of South Carolina Lettermen’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1967. That was the school’s inaugural Hall of Fame class.