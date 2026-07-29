With 38 days until South Carolina kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 38 George Rogers

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 38 days from today.

There is only one man with whom the No. 38 should be associated. South Carolina football — and college football — legend George Rogers wore the number in Columbia from 1977 to 1980.

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George Rogers was a dominant force on the ground during a running back-dominated era. He was also the best player to ever wear a Gamecock uniform. Rogers was an impressive physical specimen at the running back position. Listed at 6-2 and 228 pounds, the Gamecock great could run over or around defenders, and he routinely did both.

As a freshman, “Big George” immediately became a major contributor in a four-back system. Despite other players on the team combining for over 500 carries and Rogers spending some of his time at fullback, he still logged 623 yards rushing.

South Carolina head coach Jim Carlen cut back the running back rotation in 1978. Because of that, Rogers led the Gamecocks with 1006 yards in just 11 games. The major step forward was just a glimpse of what No. 38 would become.

As a junior, Rogers became one of the best players in the country. Rampaging for 1681 yards, he shattered the previous South Carolina football single-season rushing records. He also became the program’s all-time leading rusher with another year left to play.

In 1980, Rogers won the nation’s most prestigious award over fellow great running backs like Georgia’s Herschel Walker and Southern Cal’s Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh defensive lineman Hugh Green, and a long list of impressive quarterbacks. His 1894 yards led the nation and powered the Gamecocks to their second eight-win season in a row, the first two in over 70 years.

Rogers’ career dominance is reflected by his separation at the top of South Carolina’s career leaderboards. He is the only player with multiple 1000-yard seasons as a Gamecock; he did it three times. With over 5200 yards rushing, he is more than 2000 yards ahead of second-place Brandon Bennett. Rogers rushed for at least 100 yards 27 times, including his final 22 games in college.

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Following his Heisman-winning senior season, Rogers was the No. 1 overall pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 1981 NFL Draft. He and fellow Gamecock Willie Scott (14th overall to the Kansas City Chiefs) became the first Gamecocks to earn first-round selection in the same draft.

Rogers led the NFL in rushing as a rookie and did enough in just four years with the Saints to earn a spot in the organization’s Hall of Fame. He then led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with the Washington Redskins and won Super Bowl XXII.

Though his playing days have long been over, Rogers can still be found hanging out at Williams-Brice Stadium on gamedays. With a big smile and a willing autograph-signing hand, he greets Gamecock fans and then cheers on his alma mater every Saturday.

Rogers is a 1987 inductee into the University of South Carolina Athletics Lettermen’s Hall of Fame, a 1997 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, and a member of the SEC Legends class of 1994, despite never having played in the conference.