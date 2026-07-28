With 39 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 39 Kai Kroeger

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 39 days from today.

A few strong No. 39s have roamed the playing surface at Williams-Brice Stadium. However, there is one who brought home significantly more hardware during his time in garnet and black than any other. Punter Kai Kroeger wore 39 from 2020 to 2024 and is one of the most decorated Gamecocks of all time.

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As arguably the top punter in South Carolina history, Kroeger flipped games with his leg and with his arm as a former quarterback who excelled when his number was called for fakes. He is also tied with defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway for most games played at Carolina (61).

Kroeger and his big left foot joined Will Muschamp’s program ahead of the 2020 campaign. Despite not enrolling until August, he immediately earned the first-team punter and holder jobs for the Gamecocks. With a solid debut, he picked up Freshman All-SEC honors.

After sticking with Carolina through the coaching change to Shane Beamer, the Illinois native had another good effort in 2021. Kroeger won an SEC Special Teams Player of the Week award and a Ray Guy National Punter of the Week honor with a strong game against Vanderbilt. He also made the “Ray’s 8” list for another good game against Kentucky. Kroeger threw his first career touchdown against Tennessee, connecting with Payton Mangrum for a 44-yard score.

As a junior in 2022, Kroeger took a step forward. Averaging about 47 yards per punt, he was an easy choice as an All-American. He also added a 3-for-3 passing effort that included two touchdowns and a first down. Kroeger was a finalist for the Ray Gay Award, earned multiple SEC Special Teams Player of the Week selections, and was arguably the MVP of South Carolina’s top 10 win at Clemson. Though not as ballyhooed an honor, Kroeger was a finalist for the Mortell Award, given annually to the top holder in the country.

Kroeger battled some injuries in 2023 and didn’t have the type of year that he had hoped. Even so, he was able to limit opponents to just 11 total punt returns for 41 yards on the season. He had another stellar year holding for field goals and PATs.

Utilizing the “COVID redshirt,” Kroeger was back in garnet and black for an excellent final chapter in 2024. Another All-American selection came through, as he averaged just under 48 yards per punt, setting an all-time, single-season USC record. He also had one of the best onside kicks anyone would ever see, a drop-kick spinner that the Gamecocks recovered during a comeback effort against Alabama. Kroeger won a pair of SEC Special Teams Player of the Week awards and made his fifth SEC Honor Roll.

See other jersey countdown stories like this on GamecockCentral.com.

Following the 2024 season, Kroeger was a realistic candidate to earn NFL Draft selection. Despite multiple teams considering doing so, no one picked him. It didn’t take long, though, for the New York Jets to sign him to a free agent contract.

As the Jets so often do, they made a mistake and let Kroeger go. The New Orleans Saints pounced, and Kroeger quickly earned the team’s starting punter gig. Despite the Saints’ special teams units letting him down by allowing two blocked punts, he averaged nearly 45 yards per attempt.

This offseason, the Texans wanted Kroeger and made a trade with the Saints to bring him to Houston. He will compete with rookie Jack Stonehouse from Syracuse for the starting job.