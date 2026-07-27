With 40 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 40 Eric Norwood

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 40 days from today.

The No. 40 has seen more than one All-American in garnet and black. However, one of those great Gamecocks also is the program’s all-time leader in a key stat. Linebacker/defensive end Eric Norwood was a star in Columbia from 2006 to 2009.

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Norwood bounced between defensive end and outside linebacker at times during his career. He would play with his hand in the dirt, and he would stand up out wide. Sometimes, especially as an upperclassman, Norwood played as a true off-ball linebacker, too. He would even kick inside to defensive tackle in certain pass-rush “rabbit” packages. Despite being just 6-1, he did it all extremely well.

A Georgia native, Norwood joined Steve Spurrier’s program as an undersized defensive end and immediately made an impact.

As a true freshman in 2006, Norwood earned Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors. He registered seven sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. He tied with Casper Brinkley for the team lead in sacks and trailed only Brinkley and his twin, Jasper Brinkley, in stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Playing most of his snaps again at defensive end, Norwood exploded as a sophomore. His 19.5 tackles for loss set a new USC record, one that has since been passed only once, by Jadeveon Clowney in 2012. With six sacks, 69 tackles, and three fumble recoveries (including two touchdowns in a win over top-10 Kentucky), he was an easy All-SEC selection.

Another All-SEC honor came in 2008, as Norwood logged nine sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. Making those numbers even more impressive, he played more off-ball linebacker than ever before as a junior. For the second year in a row, he was second on the team in total tackles.

Moving to a full-time off-ball linebacker role in 2009, Norwood continued to be awesome for defensive coordinator Ellis Johnson. Despite his role including less pass rush opportunities, Norwood still managed to get after the quarterback. He had seven sacks, meaning he led (or tied for the lead) in Gamecock sacks all four of his years on campus. He also had 81 tackles and a pair of interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

Norwood finished his career with an All-American honor as a senior. He made award lists all four of his years in garnet and black. He is the all-time program leader in both sacks (29) and tackles for loss (54.5).

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Following his graduation, the Carolina Panthers selected Norwood in the 2010 NFL Draft. Coming off the board in the fourth round, he spent parts of three years with the franchise.

Then, Norwood made the move to multiple other professional leagues. He spent time in the UFL, Arena Football League, and CFL.

In 2017, the University of South Carolina Lettermen’s Athletics Hall of Fame inducted Norwood. Then, the next year, he was honored as South Carolina’s representative in the SEC Legends class of 2018.