With 51 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 51 Casper Brinkley

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 51 days from today.

Like most numbers in the 50s, No. 51 often has belonged to offensive linemen. However, arguably the top Gamecock ever to wear it was Casper Brinkley, a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker who played for Carolina in 2006 and 2007.

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Brinkley, alongside his twin brother Jasper, who played as a full-time off-ball linebacker, spent his first two years out of Thomson High School at Georgia Military College. However, the duo signed with South Carolina in the class of 2006 and became instant-impact players.

For Casper Brinkley, his Gamecock career was one built on versatility in the front seven. Brinkley was listed as a two-year starter at defensive end, but he played a lot of snaps with his hand off the ground as an outside linebacker. There were even some instances in which he played more of a traditional linebacker role or kicked inside as a rabbits package defensive tackle.

In 2006, Brinkley tied with Eric Norwood for the team lead with seven sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. He and his twin combined for 150 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. All-SEC honors eluded Casper that season, perhaps unfairly. However, he won SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week following a two-sack, three-TFL performance in a win over Vanderbilt.

In 2007, Brinkley split his time more evenly between defensive end and outside linebacker for a team that had several other really good hybrid defenders. Then, when Jasper Brinkley tore his ACL and missed most of the year, Casper played a few more off-ball snaps to help make up the lost production. He tallied 13 tackles for loss on the year. That included another Commodore-terrifying 3.5 TFL showing that netted him a weekly conference trophy. That marked one of three total SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week awards he pulled down at USC.

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Despite only being in garnet and black for two seasons, Brinkley finished his career just outside of the Gamecocks’ top 10 in career tackles for loss. Though several sibling sets have excelled in Columbia, Brinkley is one-half of likely the greatest twins in program history.

Following his days in Columbia, Brinkley was unexpectedly unselected in the 2008 NFL Draft. Even so, he signed with the local Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. He spent two years in the league.