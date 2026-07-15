With 52 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 52 Jasper Brinkley

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 52 days from today.

Though offensive linemen often wear No. 52, arguably the top player to wear it at South Carolina was a linebacker. From 2006 to 2008, Jasper Brinkley was a standout in No. 52 for the Gamecocks.

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Brinkley, alongside his twin brother Casper, who played EDGE, spent his first two years out of Thomson High School at Georgia Military College. However, the duo signed with South Carolina in the class of 2006 and became instant-impact players.

For Jasper Brinkley, game one was an announcement to the college football world that he was one of the best players in the country. In a 15-0 shutout (South Carolina’s last one against an SEC opponent), the Gamecock linebacker logged 11 tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss and multiple bone-crushing hits that helped earn him the nickname “Hitman.” En route to All-SEC honors, Brinkley logged over 100 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. He and his twin combined for 150 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.

A Preseason All-American heading into 2007, Brinkley suffered a torn ACL early in the year that cut his season short, leading to a medical redshirt. However, before the injury, he made an impact, sealing the Gamecocks’ victory over the rival Georgia Bulldogs with a late-game interception.

Coming back for a redshirt senior season, Brinkley spent part of the 2008 campaign getting reacclimated. Even so, he rounded into form and tallied 20 tackles in the season’s final two contests. With another All-SEC nod, he became the first off-ball/non-EDGE linebacker to earn All-SEC honors twice at South Carolina.

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Following his days in garnet and black, the Minnesota Vikings selected Brinkley in the fifth round of the 2009 draft. He spent four years as a part-time starter with the Vikings, including a 100-tackle campaign in 2012.

Brinkley also had stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Vikings (again), Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants. He was still a starter in his final season in 2015 but retired after the 2016 preseason.

Since his playing days ended, Brinkley has stayed involved with football. He currently serves as the director of player engagement for the Minnesota Vikings and is one of the best in the league at that job. In 2024, Brinkley was the NFL’s Rookie of the Year in the player engagement space.