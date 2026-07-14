With 53 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 53 Vershon Lee

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 53 days from today.

Often worn by offensive linemen, the No. 53 recently belonged to a very good one at South Carolina. Vershon Lee wore it for four of the five years of his Gamecock career that spanned from 2020 to 2024.

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Lee was one of the smartest and most versatile linemen in recent South Carolina history. Seeing action at four different positions in five different seasons, he played in 51 overall games with 40 starts.

A three-star recruit in the class of 2020, Lee joined Will Muschamp’s final team with the Gamecocks. He was a reserve most of the season but started a lopsided win against Vanderbilt at right tackle.

Beginning the year as a reserve, Lee started the final nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2021, all of them at left guard. He shared that position in 2022 with fellow veteran Jakai Moore and saw some reserve duty at both guard spots, as the offensive line unit shifted a lot during the season.

2023 saw more positional movement for Lee. He was the team’s starting center for about half the year, but as injuries and poor play dominated the offensive line storylines that season, Shane Beamer’s team needed Lee to shift outside to right tackle. Despite playing hurt himself, the Virginia native played well out wide, helping lead the team to a 3-1 record in games he played as the full-time tackle.

As a redshirt senior in 2024, Lee returned to his natural role as an interior blocker. As a team captain and key leader, he held down the center position all year. He and Torricelli Simpkins (right guard) helped lead a midseason turnaround up front that, partnered with a great finish from quarterback LaNorris Sellers, pushed the Gamecocks to the brink of the College Football Playoff.

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During his time in garnet and black, Lee earned a spot on the SEC Honor Roll three times. He also was the co-recipient of the SEC Community Service Award.

Following his graduation, Lee went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Minnesota Vikings signed him as a free agent that summer. Lee has remained with the organization since that time and looks to be in line to stick on the team’s practice squad again in 2026.