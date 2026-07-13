With 54 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 54 Shaq Wilson

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 54 days from today.

Several linemen on both sides of the football have excelled wearing the No. 54. Even a tight end from way back in the day (back when numbers didn’t matter for pass-eligibility) wore the number well for the Gamecocks. However, a player who never lined up on the line of scrimmage is one of the best, as linebacker Shaq Wilson finished his career wearing 54.

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Playing for Carolina from 2008 to 2012 for Steve Spurrier, Wilson actually began his career with 16 on his back. An athletic, rangy linebacker who played early for the Gamecocks, he suffered a knee injury, leading to a medical redshirt in 2010. While rehabbing, he changed his number to 54, transformed his game, and continued contributing for a salty defense.

As a freshman in 2008, Wilson played in every game, forcing his way into some reps, even with veterans Jasper Brinkley and Marvin Sapp entrenched in the starting lineup.

In 2009, Wilson stepped into the first 11 and immediately led the Gamecocks in tackles.

He missed much of preseason camp and the start of the 2010 season with a hamstring injury. However, Wilson returned for a top-25 matchup against eventual national championship-winning Auburn. He logged seven tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries before exiting with the hamstring ailment once again.

This time, though, Wilson didn’t return the rest of the way, earning a medical redshirt. Upon his return, he was a remade player, adding muscle and more thump to his game to help the Gamecocks in their run-stopping efforts.

As a redshirt junior in 2011, Wilson eased back into action as part of a rotation that included four or five players at times. Even so, the team captain had a strong bounce-back campaign.

Fully healthy, Wilson’s fifth year on campus saw him return to the top of the team leaderboard in tackles. The second-year captain became just the eighth Gamecock to lead the team in tackles two different seasons. He was also the first to do so with two years in between it happening.

Despite his injury, Wilson finished his career in the top 20 in career tackles. He also registered 15 tackles for loss, one of the top numbers in program history among stand-up linebackers.

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Following his graduation, Wilson had a brief NFL opportunity before returning to his alma mater. He coached as a graduate assistant for five seasons before moving on to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff. Then, after three years back in college at Tennessee, he returned to Columbia. Two more years coaching at South Carolina came next. At USC, he worked under head coaches Steve Spurrier, Will Muschamp, and Shane Beamer.

Wilson has been back in the NFL ever since, working with both the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. Currently, he holds a defensive analyst title in Cleveland.

During his coaching career, Wilson has worked in recruiting (college), scouting (NFL), and on-field work.