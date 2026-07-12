With 55 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 55 Kalimba Edwards

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 55 days from today.

With several really good 55s in program history, South Carolina has seen talented offensive linemen, defensive linemen, and linebackers wear the number. One of the excellent players to wear No. 55, linebacker/defensive end hybrid Kalimba Edwards, was in garnet and black from 1998 to 2001.

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Edwards saw the field some as a true freshman but burst onto the scene as a sophomore. Though South Carolina was finishing a 1-21 stretch in 1999, he was one of several defensive standouts that would make up the core of an excellent unit the following two seasons.

As a junior in 2000, Edwards was an All-American. Playing both as a defensive end and as a stand-up outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Charlie Strong’s system, he tallied seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. He also added an 81-yard pick-six against Tennessee.

Edwards was even more impactful in 2001, though the numbers didn’t always show it. Playing more off-ball linebacker duties than earlier in his career, No. 55 played multiple roles for a nine-win Gamecock squad. Edwards was a team captain and made multiple All-American teams in 2001. That year, Edwards was a semifinalist for both the Butkus Award and the Lombardi Award.

Despite not being a full-time pass rusher for large chunks of his career, Edwards is tied for ninth in program history with 15 sacks. He and Sheldon Brown represent the only South Carolina defensive teammates to earn All-American honors together in back-to-back seasons, doing so in both 2000 and 2001.

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Following his final days at USC, the Detroit Lions picked Edwards in the 2002 NFL Draft. Coming off the board in the second round, Edwards was one of five Gamecock defenders to earn draft selection, a number tied for the modern record for South Carolina football (2024 is the other).

Edwards played seven years in the NFL, six with the Lions and one with the Oakland Raiders. He was a multi-year starter in the league, leading the Lions in sacks twice. He retired after the 2008 season because of injuries.

This offseason, he was one of several former Gamecocks nominated for election to the College Football Hall of Fame. Edwards did not receive the necessary votes for enshrinement, but that could change in the future.