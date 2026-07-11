With 56 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 56, Mike Johnson

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 56 days from today.

The number 56 is unique in South Carolina football history. In fact, in the days when USC retired numbers outright rather than simply retiring jerseys, it was the second number ever retired for the Gamecocks. That means that very few players have worn it. The owner of the retired 56 is offensive lineman Mike Johnson, who was a Gamecock from 1963 until 1965.

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Johnson, a Church Hill, Tennessee native, arrived in Columbia after a high school career that saw him play against future South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier.

Johnson began his college career during a time in which freshmen could not play varsity sports. Because of that, the man nicknamed “Big Bear” didn’t see any game action until his sophomore year.

In his first year eligible, Johnson earned the starting center job for the Gamecocks. Though not quite as heavy as many linemen, even in that era, he was strong and had a big frame at 6-4. Johnson was athletic and aggressive on the field, making him a great blocker in a run-heavy system. On the other side of the ball, he also saw some time at linebacker.

Johnson was really good in the middle for Carolina, blocking for star quarterback Dan Reeves. Teammates and future NFL stars Bobby Bryant and JR Wilburn called him a future All-American.

Unfortunately, Johnson never received that potential recognition.

See other jersey countdown stories like this on GamecockCentral.com.

In late 1964, Johnson began showing signs of something being wrong. He became tired, forgetful, and weak. Eventually, it came to light that Johnson had testicular cancer and that the cancer had spread throughout his body, even to his brain.

Johnson died in September of 1965 while watching his younger brother Bill play elementary school football. Several of his teammates and coaches served as pallbearers at his funeral.

Rallying behind the memory of Johnson, South Carolina won a share of the ACC title in 1965. Though that title has since been vacated, the success of that season served as a fitting way to honor No. 56.

As Marvin Bass, Johnson’s head coach and athletics director at South Carolina, said, “No one will wear No. 56 again.” His number was officially retired on October 8, 1965, just over a week following his untimely death.

Steve Wadiak (37), George Rogers (38), and Sterling Sharpe (2) also have numbers retired at South Carolina. Jadeveon Clowney (7) and Alshon Jeffery (1) have had their jerseys retired, too, but modern players can re-wear the numbers.