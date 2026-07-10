With 57 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 57 Langston Moore

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 57 days from today.

A handful of memorable Gamecocks have worn 57 over the years. Arguably the greatest, both on the field and off of it, was defensive lineman Langston Moore, who played for the Gamecocks from 1999 to 2002.

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Moore, a product of James Island High School in Charleston, South Carolina, joined the Gamecocks as part of the first recruiting class signed by head coach Lou Holtz.

Though he is known for a great career as a defensive lineman, the ’99 Gamecocks needed his help on the other side of the ball. As injuries and poor play mounted, he actually became the team’s starting left guard by the end of the season.

In 2000 and 2001, Moore moved back to the defensive line. He became a rotational player and then a starter on a pair of extremely salty defenses.

The big fella’s senior year, though, was a special one.

Moore was a team captain in 2002 who became one of the best defensive tackles in school history. The Palmetto State native played very well in the middle of the Gamecock defensive line, earning All-SEC and All-American honors. With 60 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles (plus a big man interception!), it is easy to see how he earned that recognition.

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After graduation, Moore spent seven years in the NFL, including some time as a starter. He also played briefly in the initial UFL.

When his playing days ended, Moore became an influential Gamecock off the field.

He co-authored multiple children’s books (Just a Chicken, Just a Chicken Little, and Usta Wuz a Rooster) with former teammate Preston Thorne and illustrator Kev Roche. The former teammates have traveled the Southeast, promoting childhood literacy and encouraging parent-child reading relationships.

The duo’s “go pro in reading, writing, and speaking” moniker emphasizes the correlation between educational growth and personal growth. “If you have these three skills, you can do anything,” they have said.

Alongside Thorne, Moore also helped start EAT2WIN, a series of camps that they have described as being “devoted to eliminating child obesity nationwide by exposing young people to healthy eating and physical fitness.”

Moore also spent seven years as South Carolina’s gameday sideline reporter. He worked during the tenures of former head coaches Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp.