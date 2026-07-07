With 60 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 60, Terrence Campbell

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 60 days from today.

The No. 60 is not normally worn by stars, instead generally donned by unheralded offensive linemen. One of the top Gamecocks ever to wear the number was guard Terrence Campbell, who was No. 60 for five of his six seasons from 2006 to 2011.

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Campbell was a hybrid defensive end/defensive tackle prospect coming out of South Cobb High School, where he was a teammate of eventual South Carolina legend Kenny McKinley. Because of that, he began his career on the defensive side of the football.

Campbell was a reserve defensive end in 2006 but suffered a knee injury and missed the whole year. He worked hard on his rehab and got stronger, shifting inside to defensive tackle. Then, as other players’ injuries piled up on offense, he traded sides of the line of scrimmage. Campbell first wore the No. 60 upon making his switch to guard.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2008, Campbell earned a starting job and performed well for nine games. Ahead of 2009, he had high expectations but suffered another injury, ending his season after just two contests. Despite a second season-ending ailment, Campbell didn’t give up.

With continuity in place from the 2009 line, Campbell didn’t have a starting position anymore in 2010. The fifth-year senior kept plugging away, though, seeing lots of action on special teams and filling in as a starter twice for an injured Garrett Chisolm. Campbell’s selflessness and hard work for the SEC East champs earned him South Carolina’s Everyday Effort Award for Offense.

Electing to return for a sixth season thanks to a medical redshirt, Campbell reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup. He held down the right guard position for all 12 regular season games and played very well. However, he broke his leg in the win against Clemson and missed the bowl game.

Campbell picked up some smaller outlet All-SEC honors in 2011, capping off a resilient career. He was a two-time captain with the Gamecocks.

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Following his graduation, Campbell was not selected in the 2012 NFL Draft. However, he signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. He also played for the Washington Redskins before making the move to the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League.

Following a stint in law enforcement, Campbell has gotten into coaching. He coached at multiple high schools before taking a gig in the European Football League. When he returned to the States, Campbell spent a year at McPherson College. Then, he coached the defensive line at Lincoln University before coming back to the Palmetto State. He is now the defensive line coach for the in-state Newberry Wolves.