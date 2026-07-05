With 62 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 62 Del Wilkes

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 62 days from today.

A handful of excellent 62s have spent time in the South Carolina football program. However, only one is among the five players ever to earn consensus All-American honors. Offensive lineman Del Wilkes wore No. 62 during a Gamecock career that spanned from 1980 to 1984.

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A product of the Columbia area and Irmo High School, Wilkes was an all-state performer at the high school level. Following a strong effort at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas (one that the Sandlappers won), Wilkes joined the South Carolina football program in 1980.

Though undersized by today’s standards, he played both tackle and guard early in his career. He settled in as a guard, though, earning playing time his first two years on campus, including some during George Rogers’ Heisman Trophy-winning 1980 season.

However, after Jim Carlen was fired and Richard Bell was hired in 1982, Wilkes left the team. In fact, he was one of several veteran contributors who sat out part or all of the ’82 campaign.

When Joe Morrison came to town for the 1983 season, he convinced Wilkes to return to the Gamecocks. The run-blocking mauler earned his way back to a starting role as a redshirt junior. Then, ahead of his senior year, he was a team captain.

That 1984 season is one of the best offensive lineman seasons in South Carolina history — if not the best. He was arguably the most important offensive player on the 10-2 “Black Magic” Gamecocks. Wilkes earned consensus All-American honors, making him the first USC product to do so. Not coincidentally, 1984 was the program’s best season ever to that point.

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Following his days in garnet and black, Wilkes had a brief stint in the NFL. He went undrafted in 1985 but signed free agent deals with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

Then, he tried a new sport. When football was no longer an option, Wilkes became a professional wrestler in the AWA, GWF, AJPW, WCW, and WWF (now known as WWE), where he wrestled as “The Trooper” and “The Patriot.” As The Patriot, his “Uncle Slam” finishing move was a crowd favorite. Wilkes won multiple titles during his pre-WWF days and was on his way to stardom before an injury ended his career.

Stemming from his injuries, Wilkes overcame a painkiller addiction later in life and was posthumously inducted into the University of South Carolina Lettermen’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022, just one year after his untimely death.