With 64 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 64 Marty Dye

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 64 days from today.

The top player to wear No. 64 in South Carolina football history is former Gamecock defensive lineman Marty Dye, who wore the number from 1987 to 1991.

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Dye was a native of Greenwood, South Carolina and a product of talent-laden Greenwood High. He joined the Gamecocks in 1987, and his younger brother Ernest arrived on campus during his senior year in 1991. The Dyes represent one of the best brotherly duos in program history.

In contrast with Ernest, an eventual NFL first-round pick as an offensive lineman, the elder Dye brother was an athletic and versatile defensive lineman. Marty Dye played both defensive end and defensive tackle during his time with the Gamecocks.

Following a redshirt in 1987, Dye became a regular contributor for four years in Columbia. He used his athleticism to make plays, and he racked up tackles, despite playing on the line of scrimmage.

By the time Dye’s time in garnet and black ended, he had amassed over 300 stops. As the team’s leader in sacks and tackles, he earned All-South Independent honors in 1991. When his brother Ernest made the All-SEC team, they became the first Gamecock brothers to both earn all-conference honors.

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Following his graduation, Dye had a short stint in the NFL but didn’t stick as a professional.

After his playing days ended, Dye got into coaching. He served as an assistant football coach and track and field coach at Saluda High School in the Palmetto State until his untimely death in 1996.