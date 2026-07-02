With 65 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 65 Ernest Dye

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 65 days from today.

Several talented offensive linemen have been No. 65 for the Gamecocks, including prized transfer portal addition Jacarrius Peak, who will wear it this season. Still, the jersey is best remembered in association with offensive tackle Ernest Dye, who wore it in 1991 and 1992.

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Dye was a native of Greenwood, South Carolina and a product of talent-laden Greenwood High. He played two years of junior college ball before joining the Gamecock program, the place where his older brother Marty already played as a versatile defensive lineman. The younger Dye immediately stepped in as a starter.

When USC transitioned to the SEC in 1992, Dye took his game to another level. He joined his brother Marty in earning all-conference honors while in garnet and black, matching Marty’s All-South Independent recognition from the previous season. Earning first-team All-SEC honors in the team’s first year in the conference, Dye was a stalwart at left tackle for Carolina in ’92. The first-team All-SEC honor was the first for any Gamecock in the program’s Southeastern Conference era.

One of the more physically impressive linemen to play at South Carolina, Dye was 6-6 and 330 pounds but light on his feet. A special athlete, he used his quickness to stay in front of SEC pass rushers and his size and strength to stonewall them. He was also an important run blocker for backs Brandon Bennett and Rob DeBoer.

In 1992, South Carolina’s players and coaches selected Dye as the team’s offensive MVP.

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Following his senior season, Dye earned a first-round selection in the 1993 NFL Draft. In fact, the Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals made a pre-draft trade that saw the team shift around multiple draft slots, including the one that became Dye at No. 18 overall.

The former Gamecock spent seven years in the NFL with the Cardinals and St. Louis Rams. In 1994, he became the full-time starter at guard for Phoenix/Arizona. However, his career ended abruptly after a serious car accident in 1999.

Dye has had two sons play college football. That reflects well on some of his side work as an offensive line trainer. He has also worked in the music producing industry.

In 2023, Dye was one of eight inductees into the University of South Carolina Lettermen’s Athletics Hall of Fame.