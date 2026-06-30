With 67 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 67 John LeHeup

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 67 days from today.

Several standouts on the line of scrimmage (both offensive linemen and defensive linemen) have worn the number for South Carolina. However, just one was called the best player at his position by a head coach who had seen a lot of great football. Defensive lineman John LeHeup wore No. 67 from 1969 to 1972.

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LeHeup, a Florida native, arrived at South Carolina during an era in which freshmen could not play varsity sports. Because of that, he spent the 1969 ACC Championship season unable to see the field, except in junior varsity contests.

However, as a sophomore in 1970, LeHeup stepped into the starting lineup and tied for the team lead in tackles. Playing alongside Jimmy Poston, he helped make up one of the top defensive tackle combinations in team history.

Following Poston’s graduation, LeHeup racked up an astonishing 100 tackles in 1971. He earned All-Independent South honors in the program’s first year after leaving the ACC.

Then, in 1972, LeHeup earned an even bigger honor, becoming the first full-time defensive tackle to make the first-team All-American team (several two-way players had done so previously).

LeHeup’s head coach, Paul Dietzel, once famously said about his man in the middle: “John LeHeup is the best defensive tackle I have ever coached. If I have ever seen an All-American, John LeHeup is one.”

See other jersey countdown stories like this on GamecockCentral.com.

LeHeup has led a busy life since his graduation from South Carolina.

The Buffalo Bills selected LeHeup in the 1973 NFL Draft. He played with the organization for less than one season before moving to the Canadian Football League. Then, LeHeup had a multi-year stop in the World Football League, where he was a first-team All-Pro. He returned briefly to the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles before finishing his playing days back in Canada.

After his retirement, LeHeup became an ordained minister and dedicated himself to serving others in various capacities. He worked in several churches in the Upstate and also gave his time in service of nursing homes and retirement communities. LeHeup still lives in the Palmetto State, residing in the Belton area.

In 2012, the University of South Carolina elected him to the USC Lettermen’s Hall of Fame. He earned induction the same year as his former coach (Dietzel) and former teammate Jay Lynn Hodgin.