With 70 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 70 Andrew Provence

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 70 days from today.

Though the No. 70 isn’t the most popular number in many football circles, South Carolina has produced some really good players who wore the number during their college careers. The best of the bunch, though, was defensive lineman Andrew Provence, who wore the No. 70 from 1979 to 1982.

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Provence was a Georgia native who followed in the footsteps of his older brother, offensive lineman Jerome Provence, by joining the South Carolina football program a couple of years after the elder’s graduation. However, Andrew Provence didn’t protect quarterbacks like his brother; he terrorized them.

Many consider the younger Provence brother to be the best defensive tackle in Gamecock history. He remains the only two-time All-American to play the position at USC.

Provence didn’t see the field in 1979, making his career accomplishments even more impressive. He worked his way to becoming a starter in 1980 before becoming a star in ’81 and ’82.

Provence was an All-American in both of those seasons and registered season tackle totals of over 100, rarities for the defensive tackle position.

In 1981, Provence posted 17 tackles in one game against Georgia en route to 161 on the season. He had 133 in 1982, including 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, both of which were single-season records at the time.

At the time of his career ending, Provence owned the South Carolina all-time records for tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, and fumble recoveries. Though all of those records have been broken, he remains second in tackles (401) and sacks (26) and fourth in tackles for loss (35). He is one of two Gamecocks ever to register 400 career tackles at Carolina.

See other jersey countdown stories like this on GamecockCentral.com.

Following his graduation, the Atlanta Falcons selected Provence in the third round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He stuck for seven years in the NFL with the Falcons and Denver Broncos, including multiple years as a starter. Injuries ended his career after the 1989 season.

When his playing days ended, Provence became a counselor, minister, and chaplain.

The University of South Carolina Lettermen’s Hall of Fame inducted Provence in 2010. That same year, he was honored as an SEC Legend, though the Gamecocks were Independent during his career. Provence also went into the (state of) South Carolina Football Hall of Fame earlier this year.