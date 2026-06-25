With 72 days until South Carolina kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 72 Donell Stanley

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 72 days from today.

One of the most underrated players in recent South Carolina history wore the No. 72. Offensive lineman Donell Stanley spent a longer-than-typical college career with the Gamecocks from 2014 to 2019.

Questions about this story? Kevin Miller is discussing it with subscribers on The Insiders Forum.

Arriving in Columbia as an Army All-American in the class of 2014, Stanley originally played for head coach Steve Spurrier. The big fella from Latta, South Carolina redshirted his first year on campus but saw special teams action and reserve offensive line duty in 2015.

When Will Muschamp took over for Spurrier in 2016, Stanley earned the starting job at right guard. However, he suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive series of the game. He did not play again that season.

As a fourth-year sophomore, Stanley stayed healthy most of the way, only missing the bowl game with another ankle injury. He was a starter in all 12 regular-season games, seeing time on both the left and right sides of the line. It was his first year as a captain for the Gamecocks, and he helped the team to a 9-4 record, the best of the Muschamp era.

The next two seasons were very similar for Stanley, though he moved primarily to center. He was a stalwart of consistency in the middle of the Gamecock line, doing his job week in and week out. Stanley picked up some smaller publications’ All-SEC recognitions and was a nominee for the Remington Trophy both years. During his final season in 2019, Stanley allowed just four pressures all season, the second-best mark of any offensive lineman in the sport.

See other jersey countdown stories like this on GamecockCentral.com.

Following his final game at Carolina, Stanley had a brief NFL career. Both the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him. However, after two years, another ankle injury effectively ended Stanley’s career.

Shortly after his playing days ended, Stanley returned to Dillon County and became the head coach at Dillon Christian.

Then, he reunited with former South Carolina assistant Bobby Bentley at Battleground Academy in Tennessee. Stanley is the team’s offensive line coach and is an offensive line trainer on the side. At Battleground Academy, Stanley’s unit helped block for incoming Gamecock freshman walk-on running back Ethan Kellum. Stanley and Bentley helped lead BGA to the 2025 state title in Tennessee’s Division II-AA classification.