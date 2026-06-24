With 73 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 73 Rokevious Watkins

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 73 days from today.

South Carolina’s best stretch ever came from 2010 to 2013, as the Gamecocks won the SEC East and then rattled off three 11-2 seasons in a row. Those four seasons are, objectively, all among the very best in school history. The team with the most overall talent in that run was the 2011 squad. One senior offensive lineman on that team, Rokevious Watkins, wore No. 73 and had a really nice career in garnet and black from 2009 to 2011.

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A native of Fairburn, Georgia, Watkins began his post-high school career at the junior college level. Following two strong seasons at Georgia Military, he signed with South Carolina in the class of 2009.

Watkins redshirted his first year on campus, but All-American pass rusher Eric Norwood told the media that the first-year Gamecock was the best offensive lineman on the team. Though he never came off the scout team that season, expectations were high for him heading into 2010.

For the SEC East-winning Gamecocks, Watkins started all 14 games. He spent time at both guard spots and performed very well, partnering with fellow guard Garrett Chisolm and center TJ Johnson as one of the best interior units in the SEC. Only Chisom earned all-conference honors in 2010, but all three players contended for the end-of-year award lists in a loaded league.

When 2011 came around, South Carolina needed some help at the tackle position. Despite not looking like a typical tackle, offensive line coach Shawn Elliott moved Watkins to the outside. He started the year at right tackle but moved over to left tackle after an injury to starter Kyle Nunn. Watkins was excellent all year, earning first-team All-SEC honors.

One of the widest-bodied linemen to ever play in Columbia, Watkins was an elite run blocker. He developed into a strong pass blocker late in his career, but he was best known for his ability to move people and open holes in the ground game. He helped block for Marcus Lattimore’s excellence in 2010 and 2011, as No. 21 logged over 2600 total yards and 30 touchdowns in just 20 games.

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Following his graduation, Watkins earned NFL Draft selection. The St. Louis Rams selected the Gamecock blocker in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. He had a brief National Football League career with the Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs.

When his time in the NFL ended, Watkins then played in the Arena Football League for parts of two years.