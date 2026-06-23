With 74 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 74, Chuck Allen

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 74 days from today.

South Carolina’s 1980 football season is primarily remembered because of George Rogers’ Heisman Trophy win and the program’s third eight-win season. However, some other players on the roster were among the top players to wear garnet and black, too. One, who wore No. 74 from 1977-1980, was defensive lineman Chuck Allen.

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A native of Anderson, South Carolina, in the heart of Clemson territory, Allen joined the Gamecocks after graduating from TL Hanna High School. He played his entire career for head coach Jim Carlen.

Allen played as a freshman in 1977 but upped his role after his first year in Columbia. By the time 1979 came around, he was an impact starter on the defensive line. Most of Allen’s snaps came at defensive tackle, though he sometimes kicked out to a 5-technique when the Gamecocks would utilize a five-man front against run-heavy opponents.

As a senior in 1980, Allen earned distinction as one of South Carolina’s permanent team captains. He also found his way onto the All-South Independent team and was an Honorable Mention All-American. Allen participated in the Blue/Gray All-Star Game after the season ended.

South Carolina played in bowl games in back-to-back seasons in 1979 and 1980. That was the first time that had happened in program history. Allen was a big contributor on both of those teams and a consistent presence on the defensive line.

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Following his graduation, Allen signed with the Washington Redskins. He also had a brief stint with the Denver Broncos. Coaching soon followed, and Allen eventually wound up leading the defensive line group at Furman.

Allen’s contribution to the University of South Carolina didn’t stop with his graduation. In fact, the former defensive lineman parlayed his post-playing career as a lawyer and state-level politician into multiple terms on USC’s Board of Trustees. From 2008 to 2020, he helped govern his alma mater. Allen has stuck around the Gamecocks, either in an official capacity or as an ardent supporter, for the majority of the last 50 years.

In 2017, Allen earned induction into the University of South Carolina Letterman’s Hall of Fame. He followed Rogers, Carlen, JD Fuller, Andrew Provence, Max Runager, Willie Scott, and Rick Sanford into the hall from the 1977-1980 era. Mike Durah later joined them posthumously.