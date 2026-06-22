With 75 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 75 Jimmy Poston

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 75 days from today.

South Carolina has had its fair share of talented defensive linemen to come through the program. All-conference performers, future NFL Draft selections, and more manned the middle of the Gamecock defensive front over the years, but very few could also call themselves conference champions. One such player, Jimmy Poston, wore the No. 75 from 1967-1970.

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A North Carolina native, Poston traveled one state south to play his college ball for head coach Paul Dietzel. However, he played in an era in which freshmen could not see the field except in an unofficial junior varsity capacity. After waiting his turn, Poston took over for team captain and All-ACC selection Don Summa at defensive tackle. He filled the role nearly identically.

Poston was solid as a sophomore but had his breakout season as a junior. Earning All-ACC honors, he helped South Carolina to its only official conference championship in 1969. That year, the defense surrendered just 18.1 points per game and held three ACC opponents to six points or fewer.

Poston’s senior year at South Carolina was even better. The Gamecock captain posted 100 tackles from the defensive tackle position. 15 of those stops came against the rival North Carolina Tar Heels in a game in Chapel Hill. It was the second year in a row that Poston and the defense had dominated his home-state program, as Carolina held their opponent to just 6 points during the team’s win in Columbia in 1969.

Poston also served as a mentor to a sophomore in his position group named John LeHeup. LeHeup then went on to become an All-American, one of the best defensive tackles in program history, and a USC Hall of Famer.

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Though he is sometimes overlooked on the ’69 South Carolina squad that won the ACC (names like Tommy Suggs, Warren Muir, Fred Zeigler, Jim Mitchell, Dave DeCamilla, Dickie Harris, Pat Watson, and Bo Davies were also on that team), Poston was an integral part of the team’s success. Remarkably, he was one of just two USC defenders to earn all-conference honors during the 1969 season, along with Watson.

Following his playing days in Columbia, the Oakland Raiders selected Poston in the 1971 NFL Draft. He played briefly for the silver and black before making a move to the Canadian Football League.