With 80 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026 season, a look back at No. 80 Fred Zeigler

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 80 days from today.

The No. 80 is one usually associated with players who catch the football, and very few have been as good catching passes in garnet and black as Fred Zeigler. He wore No. 80 from 1965-1969.

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Zeigler played during a time in which freshmen were not allowed to play varsity collegiate sports. He also didn’t have a scholarship and had to walk on to the Gamecock football team. Even so, he worked his way to become one of the best to play in Columbia. In fact, he was arguably the pass-catcher in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He led the league in at least one major category in all three of his active seasons.

He played freshman ball in 1965 and sat out as a redshirt in 1966. A broken arm and no prospects of playing left Zeigler facing a decision as to whether or not he should continue playing football. According to an interview he gave to GamecocksOnline in 2019, he said then-USC assistant Lou Holtz convinced him to keep playing. The decision paid off for him.

As a redshirt sophomore in 1967, Zeigler had a breakout campaign. In his first real action, he led the ACC in receptions with 35. The run-heavy era and 10-game schedule kept his overall numbers down, but he still stood out among his peers.

In ’68, a new quarterback took over for the Gamecocks, and Zeigler had his best collegiate showing. With 59 receptions, 848 yards, and six touchdowns from QB Tommy Suggs, the standout receiver set new program records across the board. His six scores led the ACC, as well.

Zeigler and Suggs led a powerful South Carolina offense in 1969. USC won the ACC that year, as Zeigler posted a conference-leading 52 receptions, 658 yards, and three touchdowns. The strong final season represented the third year in a row in which he finished among the top three in the ACC in receptions and receiving yards.

At the time of his graduation, Zeigler owned every receiving record for the Gamecocks. Even today, he still remains 10th all-time in receptions, 13th in receiving yards, tied-for-12th in 100-yard receiving performances, and sixth in single-game receiving yards.

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Following his playing career, Zeigler graduated from the University of South Carolina’s law school and had a successful career as a lawyer.

Though he never played in the conference, the SEC announced Zeigler as an SEC Legend in 2019 for his excellence as a Gamecock. In the conference he did play, Zeigler earned first-team All-ACC honors in both 1968 and 1969.

Zeigler was elected to the University of South Carolina Athletics Letterman’s Hall of Fame in 1995.