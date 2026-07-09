With 58 days until South Carolina football, a look back at No. 58 Mike McCabe

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 58 days from today.

Several big-time Gamecocks have worn No. 58, as JD Fuller began his career with it and Chris Rumph ended his with it. Another player, offensive lineman Mike McCabe, spent most of his career in garnet and black with 58 on his back.

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McCabe, one of 10 siblings from Knoxville, Tennessee, broke away and was the only one of his brothers and sisters who did not become a Tennessee Volunteer. Instead, he made the decision to go to his father’s hometown of Columbia, South Carolina to become a Gamecock.

When he arrived at USC, McCabe, like all freshmen, was not allowed to be on the varsity team in 1971. Then, he redshirted and played sparingly early in his time with the Gamecocks. His run increased as he got older, but when Jim Carlen replaced Paul Dietzel ahead of the 1975 campaign, McCabe stepped into a huge role in his last year in college.

That senior season was special for McCabe. The Carolina center won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top blocker in Independent football and was an All-South Independent selection. He was a team captain for a fun offense co-led by quarterback Jeff Grantz and the dynamic rushing duo of Kevin Long and Clarence Williams. Running behind McCabe, Steve Courson, and company, Grantz, Long, and Williams rushed for 2615 yards and 23 touchdowns.

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Following his time at South Carolina, the Detroit Lions selected him in the 12th round of the 1976 NFL Draft. He spent just a brief time in the league.

After his playing days ended, McCabe earned his way up the ladder in the business world and became an ardent supporter of the University of South Carolina, getting behind both the athletic department and the school of business.

In 2005, the South Carolina Lettermen’s Athletics Hall of Fame inducted McCabe. He went in alongside fellow greats Sam DeLuca, Todd Ellis, and Bob Gressette.