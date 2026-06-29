With 68 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 68 Travelle Wharton

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 68 days from today.

Offensive linemen have worn the No. 68 on most iterations of the South Carolina football team. However, one of them rose above the rest. Gamecock left tackle Travelle Wharton wore 68 during his career in garnet and black from 1999 to 2003.

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Wharton, a native of Fountain Inn, South Carolina and a product of Hillcrest High School, signed with the Gamecocks and head coach Lou Holtz in the class of 1999. The Shrine Bowl selection grayshirted his first year but stepped in as a true freshman in the spring of 2000 with something to prove.

The big fella earned a spot in the two-deep that spring. Then, by the time the fall rolled around, the freshman had earned the starting job at left tackle. Wharton immediately became an anchor for the Gamecock front.

Starting 45 of the 47 games he played, Wharton also went 45 consecutive games without allowing a sack. His sackless streak helped the 2003 South Carolina line surrender just 10 quarterback takedowns the entire season.

Because of his excellent blocking, Wharton was a Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American in 2000. Then, he picked up three straight All-SEC nods. Wharton’s teammates voted him as a permanent team captain in 2003.

In 2016, the Southeastern Conference chose Wharton as South Carolina’s SEC Legend representative. He is not yet in the University of South Carolina Letterman’s Hall of Fame, but that will change. He was also a finalist for the (state of) South Carolina Football Hall of Fame and should be a shoo-in for induction soon.

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Following his time in garnet and black, Wharton earned third-round selection in the NFL Draft. He spent the first eight years of his career as a multi-positional starter with the local Carolina Panthers. Then, after one injury-shortened year with the Cincinnati Bengals, he returned to the Panthers in 2013.

For his professional career, Wharton started 111 games at left guard and left tackle.

When his 10-year NFL tenure wrapped up, Wharton got into coaching. He was an offensive analyst for the Gamecocks in 2015 and became the team’s interim offensive line coach following Steve Spurrier’s resignation. Since then, he has worked as the assistant offensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens.