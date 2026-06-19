With 78 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026 season, a look back at No. 78 Mark Fryer

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 78 days from today.

The No. 78 is typically reserved for offensive and defensive linemen. One of the top players to wear the number at Carolina was a three-year starter who spent time blocking for some fun offenses. Mark Fryer was an undersized but important piece of the Gamecock puzzle from 1985 to 1989.

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Fryer, a local kid from Irmo High School, was an All-State performer and a Sandlappers representative in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He joined the Gamecocks in the class of ’85, and he redshirted his first year on campus.

In 1986, Fryer started as a redshirt freshman, blocking for a young Harold Green and All-American performances from quarterback Todd Ellis and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe. For his efforts, he earned Freshman All-American selection under head coach Joe Morrison.

A shoulder injury began to affect Fryer that season, and he needed surgery between his freshman and sophomore campaigns. Two more years of starting at right tackle followed. In both 1987 and 1988, Fryer helped lead the Gamecocks to eight-win campaigns but battled injuries.

Another shoulder surgery followed the 1988 campaign. As a result, South Carolina moved him inside to guard to help reduce the strain and impact on his shoulder. However, a preseason re-aggravation effectively ended his career, nonetheless.

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Fryer is considered one of the best students in South Carolina football history. He was a three-time Academic All-American while at USC, making him the program’s only three-time honoree. He earned first-team selection in both 1987 and 1988 and earned a spot on the second team in 1989.

Fryer’s football career ended in 1989, but he stuck around and finished a master’s degree. He later earned recognition at USC as a “Distinguished Young Alumni” in 2006 for his work in the business world.