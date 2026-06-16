With South Carolina football 81 days from kicking off 2026, a look back at No. 81 Hayden Hurst

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 82 days from today.

The No. 81 one is typically reserved for pass-catchers, and South Carolina has seen several big-time players wear the number across their chests in Columbia. The best of them all, though, was tight end Hayden Hurst, who wore it from 2015 to 2017.

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Hurst actually began his career as a walk-on hybrid tight end/wide receiver for Steve Spurrier’s final team in 2015. He enrolled at the University of South Carolina following a short-lived professional baseball career in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. The former pitcher and first baseman’s move to the gridiron paid off for him.

After modest production as a freshman, Hurst became the starting tight end for Will Muschamp’s first team in 2016. He trailed only Deebo Samuel in catches and receiving yardage that year. Demonstrating his character and leadership ability, Hurst also earned the role of team captain as a sophomore.

During his junior year in 2017, Hurst was again second on the team in receptions and receiving yardage, this time behind Bryan Edwards. He found the end zone twice as a receiver and once as a rusher, taking the memorable “Dump Truck Sweep” play into the end zone against Missouri. The league’s coaches selected Hurst as a first-team All-SEC performer. He was also a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the top current or former walk-on in the country.

Hurst’s career was marked by playing hard, both as a receiver and as a blocker. He even spent part of his time in garnet and black “returning punts,” assigned the duty to fair catch kicks because of the team’s other returners’ struggles to do so. He owns the Gamecocks’ career tight end record for receptions and receiving yards.

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Hurst left South Carolina after three years because the NFL came calling. Forgoing his final year of eligibility, especially as an older player, made sense for Garnet Thor. The decision proved to be the right one, as the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, seven picks before they took quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Hurst played in Baltimore for two years as part of a one-two punch with Pro Bowler Mark Andrews. He then played two more years, his best two seasons, with the Atlanta Falcons. Hurst bounced around a bit, with stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Chargers. His seven-year career ended after the 2024 season.