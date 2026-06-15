With South Carolina football 82 days from kicking off 2026, a look back at No. 82 Troy Williamson

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 82 days from today.

Several good players have worn No. 82 at Carolina, especially at the wide receiver position. However, just one of them owns the record for the longest offensive play in team history. Troy Williamson wore the number when he played for the Gamecocks from 2002 to 2004.

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Williamson, a product of Silver Bluff High School in Aiken County, arrived in Columbia as a three-star athlete in the class of 2002. Doing a little bit of everything at the high school level, he settled in as a full-time receiver and part-time kick returner with the Gamecocks.

As a freshman, Williamson played a rotational role for an offense that didn’t throw the ball much. Even so, he managed to log 491 yards, leading the team. That yardage total included a 70-yard touchdown against the rival Clemson Tigers.

As a sophomore, No. 82 set a South Carolina (and SEC) record with a 99-yard touchdown reception against Virginia. Headlining a blowout win over a ranked opponent, Williamson caught a slant route, split two defenders who underestimated his speed, and raced all the way for the go-ahead score.

Williamson had his best year as a junior. He led South Carolina across the board in receiving stats. Williamson posted 43 receptions, 835 yards, and seven touchdowns. His 19.4 yards-per-catch average was one of the best in program history. He also set a single-game record of 210 receiving yards against South Florida that season. Since then, Deebo Samuel tied that mark (210 vs. Clemson, 2018), and Xavier Legette (217 vs. Jacksonville St., 2023) and Pharoh Cooper (233 vs. Tennessee, 2014) beat it.

Williamson finished his career with six 100-yard receiving performances. At the time, that was third-best in program history, behind only Sterling Sharpe (10) and Sidney Rice (11).

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Following his third year in garnet and black, Williamson elected to forego his final season of eligibility in college. The move paid off in a major way, as the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round. In fact, the Vikings picked him No. 7 overall, giving Williamson a share of the Gamecocks’ all-time record for highest selection by a wide receiver (Sterling Sharpe, Green Bay Packers, 1988).

Williamson spent six years in the NFL, but his career was derailed by injuries and eye issues. He finished his time in the league with 87 receptions, 1131 yards, four touchdowns, and nearly 1000 yards as a return man.