With South Carolina football 84 days from kicking off 2026, a look back at No. 84 Jermale Kelly

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 84 days from today.

Several good players have worn No. 84 at Carolina, including multiple fan favorites who caught passes. However, one of them was part of one of the most memorable plays in program history. Jermale Kelly was remarkably steady in garnet and black from 1996 to 2000.

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Kelly joined the program in the class of 1996 after winning the state’s Mr. Football Award following his senior season at Berea High School. The talented wideout needed a redshirt to acclimate to the college game, but he broke out in his second year on campus.

As a redshirt freshman, Kelly logged 43 receptions and 618 yards. He also found the end zone 10 times, which trailed only Sidney Rice and Deebo Samuel on the Gamecocks’ all-time single-season list. No freshman has ever matched his tally for first-year touchdowns.

The numbers weren’t quite as impressive the rest of the way, but Kelly was consistently a threat outside. He finished his career with 150 receptions, 2136 yards, and 19 touchdowns. Those numbers are good for tied-for-fourth in career touchdowns, eighth in career catches, and ninth in career yards. He also caught a pass in 34 straight games, which tied Sterling Sharpe for the USC record at the time. Kelly is also one of just four Carolina receivers to have four years with at least 350 yards.

Even with all his success, Kelly might be best known for one play. In 2000, when South Carolina was trailing a ranked Mississippi State team at Williams-Brice Stadium by a score of 19-13 in the fourth quarter, starting quarterback Phil Petty exited with an ankle injury, leaving the Gamecock offense in a 4th-and-10 situation from the 25-yard line.

Backup Erik Kimrey came into the game and threw “The Fade,” a perfectly lofted pass to the outside that Kelly reeled in just in front of the goal line. He waltzed into the end zone for the go-ahead score, and the Gamecocks won in improbable fashion. The play was one of many memorable moments from the team’s eight-win improvement from 1999 to 2000.

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Following his South Carolina career, Kelly spent time in NFL Europe. He played for both the Berlin Thunder and the Reign Fire in the former NFL developmental league.

Still living in the Palmetto State, Kelly has also gotten into coaching since the end of his playing days. Most recently, he served as the wide receivers coach for the JL Mann Patriots in Greenville.