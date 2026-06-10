Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will be ranked in 2026

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 87 days.

The prediction paired with day 87 read, “South Carolina will find itself in a major top-25 ranking at some point before the season ends.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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What it means

South Carolina began the 2025 season ranked prominently and pushed into the top 10 early in the year. However, early-season hype didn’t amount to end-of-season results for the Gamecocks. The year ended with a disappointing 4-8 record.

In that regard, a ranking might feel as if it doesn’t mean too much.

However, getting back into the top 25 after a losing season is not a small deal. Carolina is not in most preseason/offseason top 25s but has cracked a handful of rankings. It seems as if most pundits view the Gamecocks as a team just outside of 2026 relevance, with the exception of the team’s individual talents. Moving up would, at least in theory, represent improvement.

Plus, it is worth noting that the College Football Playoff lets in just under half of the country’s ranked teams. 12 teams make the postseason field, and the rest of the top 25 earn spots in quality bowl games. Those still mean something, even if they don’t mean what they did a decade ago.

If South Carolina earns their way to a spot in the end-of-season rankings, that spells good things for the future. The Gamecock coaching staff likely would experience strong continuity, the program’s recruiting efforts would receive a needed shot in the arm, and the morale around Columbia would improve.

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How it happens

Obviously, South Carolina’s goal this season is to make the College Football Playoff. Shane Beamer has said as much. Short of that, a ranked finish would still represent a strong effort in 2026.

South Carolina is in the favorable position of having a sort of on-ramp into the 2026 football season. The Gamecocks get their first three games of the year at home. The first two will come against Kent State and Towson. Mississippi State follows before the schedule picks up in week four.

Though the Bulldogs from Starkville will have something to say about it, expectations should be that Shane Beamer and company are 3-0 heading into a road game against Alabama. With the Gamecocks’ hypothetical perfect record and voters’ fondness for creating ranked-versus-ranked matchups, it would be no surprise if USC moves into the top 25 ahead of that matchup in Tuscaloosa.

To see a little number next to their name at the end of the season, the Gamecocks likely will need to finish with at least nine wins. South Carolina’s 2022 team finished ranked, despite an 8-5 record. However, in both 2024 and 2025, the final polls from the Associated Press, the nation’s coaches, and the College Football Playoff committee have excluded every team with fewer than nine victories.

Reaching nine victories won’t come easily, but it will be possible. Based on early betting favorites, South Carolina should start the year 4-1. They will also probably be favored against Arkansas late in the season, giving them five hypothetical triumphs. That means that the Gamecocks must find four wins against Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, Clemson, and a bowl game.