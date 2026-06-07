With 90 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look at No. 90 TJ Sanders

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 90 days from today.

Several notable defensive linemen have worn the No. 90 at Carolina, but a recent Gamecock stands out. Defensive lineman TJ Sanders, who played four years in Columbia from 2021 to 2024, had a really nice career in Columbia.

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An underrated three-star prospect from Marion, South Carolina in the class of 2021, Sanders committed to the Gamecocks when Will Muschamp was the head coach. Then, he elected to stick with the home-state program through the coaching transition to Shane Beamer.

Sanders redshirted in his first year on campus and did not record any stats in two games. Then, in 2022, he joined the rotation, despite several veteran players on the roster at his position.

2023 served as a breakout for Sanders. He logged 43 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He played both defensive tackle and a big defensive end in the Gamecocks’ 3-3-5 formational package that season. The switch to the 3-3-5 helped spark a strong defensive end to the year. For his performance, Sanders earned an All-SEC selection.

After flirting with the NFL Draft after 2023, another really good effort followed for Sanders in 2024. Once again, he picked up an All-SEC nod. In an even more crowded defensive tackle room, he still posted 50 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four sacks. College Football Nation even chose him as the sport’s top interior lineman and an All-American.

Sanders was also a popular player with the Gamecocks. His signature guitar-smash sack celebration paired well with Kyle Kennard’s eurostep celebration in 2024, and it felt as if every defensive drive could end with one of them making a big play. With Sanders, Kennard, Tonka Hemingway, Dylan Stewart, Boogie Huntley, DeAndre Jules, Monkell Goodwine, and Nick Barrett all on the same defensive line, that season might have had the deepest front in program history.

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Following his redshirt junior season at South Carolina, Sanders elected to forego his final year of eligibility. That decision paid off for him, as the Buffalo Bills selected him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his rookie year, Sanders logged a pair of starts for the Bills. He battled some nagging injuries, though, and played in just 12 games. For the year, he had one sack and 16 tackles.