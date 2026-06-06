With 91 days until South Carolina kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 91 Tonka Hemingway

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 91 days from today.

A few notable defensive linemen have worn the number, but a recent player to don No. 91 is the one who first comes to mind. Defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway played at South Carolina from 2020 to 2024 and left quite a legacy.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

A Palmetto State native and product of Conway High School, Hemingway joined the program as a four-star recruit. He played one year under head coach Will Muschamp before spending four with Shane Beamer leading the team.

As a true freshman in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, he played both defensive tackle and defensive end, starting three games on the outside of the Gamecock defensive line. He didn’t have jaw-dropping numbers, but the young South Carolina native flashed some moments that foreshadowed a great career.

In 2021, he didn’t play as much as he would have liked, but Hemingway used the offseason to get better. Following a more full-time move to defensive tackle, he then strung together three All-SEC seasons in 2022, 2023, and 2024. He is the only primary defensive tackle who has made three All-SEC teams with the Gamecocks.

During his time in garnet and black, Hemingway registered 112 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. He also excelled at getting his hands on passes at the line of scrimmage, knocking down seven attempts in 2023. Hemingway forced two fumbles in his career and recovered six others.

In 2024, No. 91 was part of one of the most loaded defensive lines in South Carolina football history. Across the front, the Gamecocks also got major contributions from Kyle Kennard, Dylan Stewart, TJ Sanders, Boogie Huntley, DeAndre Jules, and Monkell Goodwine.

A school record-holder for games played with 61—a mark he shares with punter Kai Kroeger—Hemingway found the end zone three times as a Gamecock. He scored a two-point conversion on a swinging gate formation rushing attempt, had a scoop-and-score fumble recovery, and took a post-spin move goal line carry for a touchdown.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

Following the 2024 season, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Hemingway in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was one of five Gamecock defenders (and one of three defensive linemen) selected that spring.

Hemingway earned a rotational role with the Raiders around midseason. The former Gamecock logged four sacks in his first NFL season, despite only playing in nine games. He could be an important player for Vegas again in 2026.