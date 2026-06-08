Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will have a new-look Nike uniform early this fall

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 89 days.

The prediction paired with day 89 read, “Nike will debut a new-look South Carolina uniform/uniform combination at some point in the season’s first three games.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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Making the move

For nearly 20 years, South Carolina Athletics were outfitted by Under Armour. The Gamecocks have been with Under Armour since 2007, switching over from Russell Athletic during the Steve Spurrier era. USC re-signed with Under Armour in 2016, but that agreement will end June 30, 2026. Once July 1 arrives, the University of South Carolina will be a Nike school.

South Carolina’s new contract with Nike will be a 10-year deal worth $5 million in cash. There will also be $70 million provided in product and an additional $2.5 million in “supplemental” product.

That $5 million will be paid annually in installments of $500,000. USC will also receive a 15% royalty rate on net sales.

The deal is similar in immediate dollar value to the Under Armour contract. However, several incentives, plus the added prestige of the Nike brand, make the new agreement much more valuable.

The move has also brought excitement and exposure to the program. Players and recruits have talked about the transition to Nike representing a positive change for the Gamecocks’ future.

Over the last decade, Nike has become increasingly more creative in putting together new looks for its partner universities. It seems reasonable to expect that the apparel giant could see an opportunity early this season to break out something new for South Carolina, especially with a fan base eager to get their hands on officially-licensed Nike gear in garnet and black for the first time.

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What to expect

First, on the field, Nike matters.

Recent conversations with former players have included mention of several complaints regarding Under Armour’s gear. Plus, even for those with neutral opinions, it means something to have the official outfitter of four of the six major professional sports leagues in this country (including the NFL) outfitting the Gamecocks.

Recruiting will benefit, too, at least in theory. Nike is the top brand out there for football and basketball. And while other brands make equipment at a high level, Nike is one of the top names in baseball and softball uniforms, too.

While no one will ever be outfitted quite like the Oregon Ducks, Nike has put several special edition uniforms out in recent years.

A long list of teams have shown off all-black uniforms, even at schools that do not have black as an official color. The Florida Gators’ “Swamp Green,” Tennessee’s “Smoky Gray,” Vanderbilt’s “Deep Water,” and several Ole Miss combinations are among the alternate looks Nike has shown off in the SEC over the last 10 years.

Even in other sports/leagues, Nike has delivered the Color Rush (NFL) and City Connect (MLB) alternate uniforms.

Assuming that Nike does a good job with South Carolina’s primary garnet color (there was a noticeable difference between the garnet from the late Russell Athletics days to the majority of the uniforms Under Armour produced), fans would be happy to see a creative alternate uniform and/or throwback look this season. Gamecock Nation responded well to the 1980 throwbacks in 2024.

Perhaps Nike could channel a similar idea this fall.