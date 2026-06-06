Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will be well represented on annual "Freaks List"

Last week, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 91 days.

The prediction paired with day 91 read, “Shane Beamer’s team will put multiple players on Bruce Feldman’s annual preseason ‘Freaks List’ this August. Nyck Harbor is a lock, while players like Dylan Stewart, Jacarrius Peak, and Neff Giwa could vie for spots.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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What is a freak?

According to Feldman, “The original idea was to spotlight the players whose athleticism blew the minds of folks inside their own college football programs.”

The Freaks List has become an annual tradition in college football, one that signals to fans from all over the country that the season is near.

Formerly known as “Workout Warriors,” the Freaks List highlights the biggest athletic outliers in the spot. Typically, this focuses on individuals who possess seemingly impossible size-speed combinations or who combine a particular skill with athletic giftedness.

Over the years, the Gamecocks have been well-represented on Feldman’s Freak Lists. Players like Nyck Harbor (2023-2025), LaNorris Sellers (2025), Jacarrius Peak (2025 at NC State), Nick Emmanwori (2024), Jordan Burch (2022), Luke Doty (2021), Sadarius Hutcherson (2019-2020), and Jadeveon Clowney (2013) made appearances.

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Who are the freaks?

Based on Feldman’s criteria, it is pretty easy to see which Gamecocks have a real shot at making this year’s lists.

Barring a “retirement” of Nyck Harbor’s placement on the list, he is a lock. In the last three years, Feldman included him at No. 1 in both 2023 and 2024 (making him the first back-to-back No. 1 in Freaks List history) and No. 3 in 2025. The 6-5, 240-pound Olympic-caliber sprinter should claim one of the top spots again.

Beyond Harbor, no one feels like a guarantee, but several players fit the bill.

Last offseason, quarterback LaNorris Sellers made the list. At No. 33, he was the highest-rated quarterback on the list. He could certainly find himself labeled as a freak again this offseason.

Offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak debuted on the list last season, slotting in at No. 31. Obviously, that ranking came from when he played at NC State.

South Carolina’s most likely “new” freak would be EDGE Dylan Stewart. Surprisingly, Feldman has never included the Gamecock pass rusher among college football’s biggest freaks. That doesn’t change the reality that the 6-5, 245-pound heat-seeking missile would belong.

New freshman lineman Neff Giwa has a case. Though he has never played football, the Irish rugby star of Nigerian descent is 6-7 and nearly 300 pounds. He has impressive athletic ability and has a virtually limitless ceiling. That, combined with Feldman having written an offseason story on Giwa, could help him earn a spot.

Other less-likely candidates would include defensive back/punt returner Vicari Swain, EDGE Julian Walker, linebacker Fred “JayR” Johnson, linebacker Donovan Darden, safety J’Zavien Currence, and quarterback Landon Duckworth.