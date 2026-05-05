South Carolina football makes On3 analysts' post-spring top 25
South Carolina football hopes to bounce back following a disappointing 2025 season. The Gamecocks went 4-8 last fall but signed a strong transfer portal class and high school group, returned a lot of the team’s impact talent, and improved the coaching staff.
Those offseason moves have led some to believe that a turnaround is in the cards for 2026. Among those are the crew at Crain and Cone. The On3 team of Jake Crain, Blain Crain, and David Cone released their post-spring top 25, and South Carolina made the cut. The Gamecocks slotted in at No. 24, the ninth of ten overall SEC teams in his top-25 ranking.
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Below is Crain and Cone’s entire poll following 2026 spring practice.
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Texas Longhorns
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Oregon Ducks
- Miami Hurricanes
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ole Miss Rebels
- LSU Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Michigan Wolverines
- Southern Cal Trojans
- BYU Cougars
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- SMU Mustangs
- Washington Huskies
- Louisville Cardinals
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Missouri Tigers
- Houston Cougars
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Florida Gators
Based on Crain and Cone’s rankings, South Carolina will take on five top-25 teams during the 2026 season. The Gamecocks will face the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 2), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 8), Oklahoma Sooners (No. 11), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 12), and Florida Gators (No. 25).
USC will get Georgia and Texas A&M at home but will travel to Oklahoma, Alabama, and Florida.
Tennessee and Clemson are also on the schedule and have picked up some offseason top-25 love. However, neither the Volunteers nor the Tigers earned spots in the Crain and Cone post-spring top 25.
South Carolina’s 2026 season will begin on September 6 with a home contest against Kent State.