South Carolina football makes On3 analysts' post-spring top 25

South Carolina football hopes to bounce back following a disappointing 2025 season. The Gamecocks went 4-8 last fall but signed a strong transfer portal class and high school group, returned a lot of the team’s impact talent, and improved the coaching staff.

Those offseason moves have led some to believe that a turnaround is in the cards for 2026. Among those are the crew at Crain and Cone. The On3 team of Jake Crain, Blain Crain, and David Cone released their post-spring top 25, and South Carolina made the cut. The Gamecocks slotted in at No. 24, the ninth of ten overall SEC teams in his top-25 ranking.

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Below is Crain and Cone’s entire poll following 2026 spring practice.

Ohio State Buckeyes Georgia Bulldogs Texas Longhorns Notre Dame Fighting Irish Indiana Hoosiers Oregon Ducks Miami Hurricanes Texas A&M Aggies Ole Miss Rebels LSU Tigers Oklahoma Sooners Alabama Crimson Tide Michigan Wolverines Southern Cal Trojans BYU Cougars Texas Tech Red Raiders SMU Mustangs Washington Huskies Louisville Cardinals Penn State Nittany Lions Missouri Tigers Houston Cougars Iowa Hawkeyes South Carolina Gamecocks Florida Gators

Based on Crain and Cone’s rankings, South Carolina will take on five top-25 teams during the 2026 season. The Gamecocks will face the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 2), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 8), Oklahoma Sooners (No. 11), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 12), and Florida Gators (No. 25).

USC will get Georgia and Texas A&M at home but will travel to Oklahoma, Alabama, and Florida.

Tennessee and Clemson are also on the schedule and have picked up some offseason top-25 love. However, neither the Volunteers nor the Tigers earned spots in the Crain and Cone post-spring top 25.

South Carolina’s 2026 season will begin on September 6 with a home contest against Kent State.