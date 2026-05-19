South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers in top three in SEC signal-caller rankings

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country.

The redshirt junior was an All-SEC contributor in 2024. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, optimism is high in Columbia that he will return to form this fall under new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles and with new offensive line coach Randy Clements and new running backs coach Stan Drayton leading their position rooms.

According to the crew at Crain and Cone, the Gamecock quarterback ranks in the top three in the SEC at his position heading into the summer. Sitting behind only Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton, Sellers is third in the On3 analysts’ aggregate rankings.

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For context, these rankings were based on a player’s talent, irrespective of the situation around them. That means that Sellers’ spot in the voting from Jake Crain, Blain Crain, and David Cone does not hold the 2025 South Carolina offensive line performance against him.

Cone was the only one of the three to share his personal ranking for Sellers, slotting him in at sixth. However, with him earning the third overall spot, that means the Crain brothers ranked him higher.

Instead of dinging him for the offensive line play a year ago, the trio argued that, if things improve from a blocking perspective this fall, Sellers could help guide the Gamecocks to a strong season. Blain Crain explained, “LaNorris, if he had somewhere to settle in, could show you the keys of being a quarterback. That’s layering footballs, going through the right reads, and coming out on time.”

On the flip side, Jake Crain contended that another down year on the offensive line in Columbia would result in “one of the biggest wastes of talent that we have seen in this league in a long time.”