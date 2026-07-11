Crain and Cone predicts South Carolina could author one of college football's biggest upsets of 2026

On a recent edition of Crain and Cone, hosts Jake Crain, Blain Crain, and David Cone revealed their early picks for upsets during the 2026 college football season. South Carolina earned a feature (or two, depending on how one looks at things).

According to Jake Crain, one of the top four upset alerts this preseason belongs to the November 21 matchup between South Carolina and Georgia.

Said Crain, “You’re going on the road in Columbia… they’re good enough to do it.”

Cone added two positive responses to Crain’s claim. The first: “It’s LaNorris Sellers.” He also said that he firmly expected the Gamecocks to pop up on these lists somewhere, as Carolina has knocked off three top-10 teams at home under Shane Beamer.

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The Gamecock-Bulldog showdown wasn’t the only time that South Carolina showed up in this conversation.

When Blain Crain had his turn, he listed his four upset picks. Then, he threw in the annual rivalry contest against Clemson as an honorable mention. Gamecock fans likely balk at the claim that a win would represent an upset. The current spread favors the Tigers by just three points in Memorial Stadium, and USC has won two in a row in the Upstate. Even so, Crain believes that Carolina will get it done in the Palmetto Bowl.

His brother and Cone gave Crain a hard time for the pick, not believing that it represented an upset.

However, South Carolina fans would have to be more than happy with finishing the regular season by knocking off Georgia and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. That is especially true considering what that likely means for the rest of the schedule’s results.