South Carolina football puts five on CSC Academic All-District Football Team, one nominated for Academic All-American squad

On Tuesday, the College Sports Communicators released its 2025 Academic All-District Football Teams. Five South Carolina football players earned spots on the teams.

Wide receiver Nyck Harbor, tight end Brady Hunt, defensive back David Bucey, punter Mason Love, and kicker William Joyce all earned spots on the All-District squad. Love was also nominated for a spot on the Academic All-American team that will be announced at the end of January.

In addition to their academic achievements, all five players also contributed on the field.

Joyce was the long graduate from the South Carolina’s Academic All-District representation. The walk-on placekicker became the starter in his fifth year on campus and made 12-of-15 field goals and all of his PATs this season.

Harbor, who recently announced a return to the Gamecocks for his final season, had a career-best year. The 6-5 wideout posted 618 receiving yards and six touchdowns, including a touchdown in each of his final five games.

Another player heading into his final year of eligibility, Hunt was a starter at tight end in 2025 and registered 21 catches for 128 yards. He also scored two rushing touchdowns. He will be a sixth-year senior in 2026.

Bucey, a rising junior, was a special teams standout and a reserve safety last season. He started on game in relief of the injured DQ Smith. On the season, he totaled 14 tackles.

A Freshman All-SEC performer, Love averaged 45.1 yards per punt. He was one of the nation’s best freshman special teamers, as he excelled as a punter and holder in 2025.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (January 7, 2026) – Five University of South Carolina football players were named to the 2025 Academic All-District® Football Team as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC), it was announced today. The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

The quintet representing Gamecock Football include David Bucey, Nyck Harbor, Brady Hunt, William Joyce and Mason Love.

Bucey, a sophomore defensive back from Savannah, Ga., appeared in all 12 games in 2025 making one start. An environmental studies major, Bucey was credited with 14 tackles on the season including 10 solo stops. He also registered a blocked punt against South Carolina State.

Harbor, a junior wide receiver from Washington, D.C., is a public health major. He put together his best season in 2025, earning the Steve Spurrier MVP Award for the offense after catching 30 passes for a team-leading 618 yards and six touchdowns. His 20.6-yard average per reception ranks third in school history. He was also the Gamecocks’ representative on the SEC’s Community Service team.

Hunt owns a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in sport and entertainment management, posting a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout his career. The redshirt senior tight end from Muncie, Ind., played in all 12 games in 2025 with seven starts. He was the Gamecocks’ top receiving tight end with 21 catches for 168 yards and added a pair of rushing touchdowns. Hunt was recognized by the coaches as one of three Outstanding Student-Athlete Award winners and shared the Nutrition Award with Nick Barrett.

Joyce, a redshirt senior placekicker from Spartanburg, S.C., earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in business administration during his five years in Columbia. He converted 12-of-15 field goal attempts and all 31 of his extra points for a team-leading 67 points in 2025 in his first season as the starter. Like Hunt, Joyce was recognized by the coaches as one of three Outstanding Student-Athlete Award winners and is a three-time recipient of the Harold White GPA Award for special teams.

Love is a sports media major from Riverside, Mo. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors as selected by the league’s 16 coaches after posting the nation’s second-best average for freshman punters at 45.1 yards. Love placed 16 punts inside the 20 with just four touchbacks, while 13 of his 53 punts traveled 50 or more yards with a long of 61.

For more information about CSC Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.