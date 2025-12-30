Dallas Cowboys executive says America's Team "absolutely" wants to re-sign South Carolina football legend

South Carolina football great Jadeveon Clowney continued his long NFL career this fall with a new team. Clowney signed with the Dallas Cowboys, and though America’s Team will not be in the postseason this year, the Gamecock legend has had a productive year rushing the passer.

With 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in 12 games, Clowney has led the Cowboys in quarterback takedowns and is second on the team in overall stops behind the line of scrimmage. Despite joining the team in September, he has been a bright spot on a defense that hasn’t had enough of those this season.

That production has Big D hoping for a 2026 reunion with the veteran defender.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones, son of owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones, said this week that the Cowboys “absolutely” want to bring Clowney back next season. “We’d love to have Jadeveon back. We’ll be talking with his guys right away,” the younger Jones said. “He’s played at a very high level, [and] he’s been one of our best pressure players.”

Clowney, who is finishing up his 12th year as a pro, is on his seventh team. Injuries have been a big part of his story, but the former Gamecock has been mostly healthy in recent years and has shown that he still has something left in the tank.

If he returns to Dallas in 2026, it would mark Clowney’s first time re-signing with a team since playing two years with the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and 2022. According to the former No. 1 overall pick, that is something he would like to happen.

DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker wrote a story that published on Christmas Day. In it, he said Clowney doesn’t plan on retiring this offseason and would like to be back in Dallas next season. “Oh yeah, [I’d re-sign in Dallas] if they’re willing to bring me back,” Clowney said.

During his South Carolina football career, Clowney earned Freshman All-American honors and posted a pair of All-American campaigns. He owns several Gamecock single-season records, including 13.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in 2012. His 4.5-sack performance against Clemson remains a program record, as does his nine career forced fumbles. Clowney won the Ted Hendricks Award as college football’s top defensive end as a sophomore.

Since the Houston Texans selected him with the first pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney has continued to produce. He has posted 63.5 sacks and 116 tackles for loss. He has forced 15 fumbles, batted down 35 passes, and scored four defensive touchdowns. Clowney made three Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team with the Houston Texans. He has also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Carolina Panthers.