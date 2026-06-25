Four-star South Carolina target moves up commitment following Gamecock visit

Four-star Charlotte (NC) Hough standout Davion Jones took an official visit to South Carolina last weekend. Now, he is moving up his commitment.

After originally scheduling his collegiate decision for the end of July, the talented defensive back will make his announcement on July 2. Of note, that is one day after Hough teammate and five-star Gamecock defensive back target Josh Dobson makes his scheduled announcement.

Jones has set an official final five ahead of his upcoming commitment. South Carolina will be joined with hats on the table from LSU, Georgia, Auburn, and Indiana. LSU had a lot of buzz during this official visit season, but the Gamecocks survived and managed to get him on campus.

He told GamecockCentral after his visit to Columbia that it was a “good experience.”

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Kevin Miller and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

For Jones, relationships with South Carolina and defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray have been ongoing for nearly five years. The Gamecocks first hosted him on campus when he was in the eighth grade.

Also appealing to Jones, Gray cross-trains defensive backs. He told GamecockCentral he believes he will be able to try his hand at multiple spots if he picks USC. “I definitely have the flexibility to play wherever I want,” he said. “The corner, nickel, safety. So, whichever one I wanted to play, whichever one I can get me on the field faster is what they’ll put me at.”

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Jones is tabbed as a four-star prospect and as the No. 139 prospect overall in the class of 2027. He also ranks as the No. 9 safety in the country. In the state of North Carolina, regardless of position, he ranks No. 6.