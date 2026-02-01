Former South Carolina assistant taking NFL job

A former South Carolina football assistant is on the move to the NFL.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Davis Koetter, the Gamecocks’ assistant quarterbacks coach during the 2025 season, will be joining the Cincinnati Bengals as the team’s assistant wide receivers coach.

Pelissero wasn’t the first to share the news, however. Dirk Koetter, Davis Koetter’s father and a long-time head coach and offensive coordinator at both the NFL and collegiate levels, shared the move during a radio appearance on KTIK 95.3 The Ticket’s “Prater and the Ballgame” show.

With the Bengals, the younger Koetter will join a team with one former Gamecock already present. Linebacker Demetrius Knight had a standout rookie season with Cincinnati following his selection as a second-round pick in last April’s NFL Draft.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

During the 2025 season, Koetter assisted offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Shula. Then, upon Shula’s dismissal, Koetter helped out interim playcaller Mike Furrey.

Before arriving in Columbia, Koetter was an offensive graduate assistant with the Texas Longhorns for two seasons. He helped UT to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances following the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. He previously played the wide receiver position at both Portland State and Boise State.

Fellow assistant position coach Jordan Dove (assistant defensive line) recently earned the defensive tackle job at Kansas State. The Gamecocks have announced the hires of Jason Smith (assistant offensive line), Jacob Oehrlein (assistant tight ends), and Mike Anthony (assistant quarterbacks).

Anthony’s hire was announced about three weeks ago in the same role Koetter held last season.

USC has added Director of Scouting Rex Hogan this offseason, as well. Former assistant linebackers coach Trey Money earned a promotion to the full-time linebackers gig. That move provides defensive coordinator Clayton White with more flexibility.