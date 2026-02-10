South Carolina football defender arrested following traffic stop

According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, South Carolina redshirt senior defensive tackle Davonte Miles has been arrested.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers conducted a traffic stop on Miles’ vehicle “for an improper display of the vehicle tag and window tint violation.” During the stop, however, officers smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the car.

Officers seized “20 individual bags of green plant material consistent with marijuana” and a firearm during the search.

For the time being, Miles’ only charge is Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (First Offense).

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.