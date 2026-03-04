Dismissed South Carolina defender to seek transfer

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer dismissed defensive tackle Davonte Miles from the program last month. The former Gamecock defensive tackle was stopped in Columbia “for an improper display of the vehicle tag and window tint violation,” and upon the stop, he was arrested.

Officers seized “20 individual bags of green plant material consistent with marijuana” and a firearm during a search of Miles’ vehicle. According to the police report, law enforcement seized the firearm “due to its proximity to narcotics.”

Now, about three weeks following his dismissal, Miles has announced that he will seek a transfer.

In a statement on his social media accounts, Miles accepted responsibility for his actions and acknowledged the need for consequences. He also spoke well of the South Carolina football program and coaches. However, Miles said that he will be “looking for a new place to call home.”

The transfer portal officially closed in mid-January. Due to new NCAA rules, not even grad transfers can enter the portal after it has closed. That might not be a major deterrent, though.

On3’s Pete Nakos has reported that national expectations are that there will be a handful of players who challenge those rules this spring and summer by unenrolling at their current schools and enrolling at new ones without entering the transfer portal.

That could be the route Miles takes.

The former Bowling Green Falcon transferred to South Carolina ahead of the 2025 season. During his one year in Columbia, Miles logged six tackles, one tackle for loss, and an additional half sack. For most of the season, he was the fifth defensive tackle in the rotation behind Nick Barrett, Monkell Goodwine, Gabe Brownlow-Dindy, and Troy Pikes. He registered multiple tackles against both Kentucky and Clemson.