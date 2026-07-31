South Carolina football great Deebo Samuel signs with NFC contender

NFL free agency has been ongoing since March. However, on Thursday night, a former South Carolina football star made contract news.

According to an ESPN Ian Rapoport report, Gamecock legend Deebo Samuel has signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers. The contract is worth up to $7 million for the 2026 season. This will mark Samuel’s second stint with the organization.

Samuel played from 2019 until 2024 with the 49ers before one year with the Washington Commanders. Now back with the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, he will return to the place where he had his most success.

Samuel was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2021 with the ‘9ers, logging nearly 1800 yards of offense and 15 total touchdowns. He returns to a team in need of help at the receiver position to go with veteran free agent signings Mike Evans and Christian Kirk.

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Samuel is one of the best NFL Gamecocks ever. He has been a good player for seven years in the league and is already fourth all-time in NFL receiving yards among South Carolina football products. He trails only Sterling Sharpe, Jared Cook, and Alshon Jeffery.

Samuel is also the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns among players whose primary position is receiver. Though he likely won’t catch George Rogers’ 54 scores, he is four rushing TDs shy of the second-place spot on Carolina’s NFL rushing list.

His USC career was also among the best ever.

Though he struggled at times with injuries, Samuel still ranks ninth in career receptions. He is 11th in career yards and 10th in career receiving touchdowns. He also had 13 additional touchdowns, with seven coming on rushing plays, two coming as a passer, and four as a kickoff returner.

Samuel owns the South Carolina records for career kickoff return scores (four) and rushing scores by a receiver (seven). He also shares the record for most catches in a single game (14).