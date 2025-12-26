South Carolina officially inks contract with defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes

On Friday, the University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees met to approve athletics personnel contracts.

Earlier in the day, GamecockCentral reported that head coach Shane Beamer was promoting defensive backs coach Torrian Gray to a co-defensive coordinator role, alongside defensive coordinator and primary defensive playcaller Clayton White. That move was made official during the board of trustees meeting.

In addition to Gray’s new title, the BOT approved a contract for new defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes. The Gamecocks announced Barnes as the replacement for the outgoing Sterling Lucas on Tuesday.

On Friday, that move became official. Barnes received a two-year contract worth $675,000 in year one and $775,000 in year two. South Carolina will pay a small buyout to Penn State for Barnes’ move to Columbia.

If USC were to fire Barnes in year one of his contract, he would receive 85% of his remaining contract value. If that move were made in year two, he would receive 100% of his remaining contract value.

In the event Barnes exits the employment agreement in the first six months, he will owe South Carolina $1.45 million. That number drops to $506,250 in the second six months and $387,500 if Barnes breaks the contract in year two. Those buyouts would not trigger if he left the Gamecocks to become a Division-I or NFL head coach or coordinator. Co-coordinator titles would trigger the buyout, however.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Barnes spent the past six seasons at his alma mater, Penn State, serving as the team’s defensive line coach from 2023-2025. With the Nittany Lions, he worked with some of the best pass rushers in the country, including first-round picks Abdul Carter and Chop Robinson.

During his six years as an assistant in State College, Barnes helped coach five first-team All-Big Ten defensive linemen. No program in the country has had more defensive ends drafted since 2020 (Barnes’ first year as a coach) than Penn State.