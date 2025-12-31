New South Carolina EDGE coach offers another elite pass rusher

New South Carolina defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes had one public message for Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer following Beamer’s announcement that he was hiring Barnes away from Penn State. Barnes replied to Beamer’s social media welcome with “Thank you, ready to hunt!”

So far, Barnes has shown that he has plans on being a big game hunter at USC. Even before his contract was finalized, he offered elite EDGE Abraham Sesay on Christmas.

Then, on Wednesday, another top-tier pass rusher announced an offer from Barnes. Four-star Connecticut native and class of 2027 EDGE Mekai Brown announced the offer on social media.

Standing at 6-6 and weighing in at 235 pounds, Brown is physically imposing and has a lot of athletic upside. He is a bit raw, but his nearly never-ending potential has netted him over 20 power conference scholarship offers. Barnes was Brown’s primary recruiter when he was recruited and offered by Penn State.

Brown has played both as a hand-in-the-dirt end and as a stand-up outside linebacker. However, he is at his best when he can pin his ears back and get after the quarterback. He uses his length well, and he has better burst off the line than one might expect from a player his size.

Unsurprisingly, Brown is a standout on the basketball court, too. His footwork and ability to dip under would-be defenders translate directly to his work on the gridiron.

The Rivals Industry Ranking considers Brown to be the No. 68 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 7 nationally among all EDGE prospects. Brown ranks as the No. 1 recruit in Connecticut, regardless of position.

He is even higher in the Rivals300, slotting in at the back end of five-star territory. Brown is the No. 32 overall player in the Rivals300. He is also No. 5 nationally among EDGEs and remains No. 1 in Connecticut.