How to watch former South Carolina football stars in NFL playoff games this weekend

The NFL postseason is moving into the divisional round this weekend. There are seven former South Carolina football players on rosters of still alive NFL playoff teams.

Below is the entire list of these seven former Gamecocks. Most of them are clear-cut active roster participants, while some have been injured or in up-and-down relationships with the practice squad, making their postseason futures somewhat less clear. A few others not on the list of seven spent part of the season with an active playoff team, meaning they would receive a Super Bowl ring with a win.

Other former Gamecocks were on playoff rosters but were eliminated during the wildcard round. This included Rico Dowdle, DJ Wonnum, Xavier Legette, Bam Martin-Scott, and Jaycee Horn for the Carolina Panthers, Keisean Nixon and Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare for the Green Bay Packers, and Kyle Kennard and Dalevon Campbell for the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills will take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High. Fans can tune in to watch the contest at 4:30 p.m. on CBS or stream the action on the Paramount+ app, NFL+, or NFL.com.

The Bills have one former Gamecock on the roster. Rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders has played a rotational role this season. The Broncos, though, have three South Carolina football products. Nick Gargiulo is out for the year with a torn ACL, but Adam Prentice and Nate Adkins play fullback/H-back/tight end blocking roles for the team.

Then, at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern), the Seattle Seahawks will host the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers. The game will broadcast on Fox and stream on the Fox Sports app, NFL+, and NFL.com.

The Seahawks’ defense, one of the best in the NFL, includes All-Pro linebacker Ernest Jones and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Nick Emmanwori in a hybrid secondary role. The 49ers, once known as an organization with an affinity for drafting Gamecocks, have none on their roster.

On Sunday, there will be two more playoff games.

First, at 3:30 p.m., the New England Patriots will host the Houston Texans. ESPN will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app, NFL+, and NFL.com handle the stream.

Defensive back Marcellas Dial, out for the season with a torn ACL, is the only former Gamecock representing these teams.

In the 6:30 p.m. nightcap, the Los Angeles Rams will travel to the Chicago Bears. NBC will broadcast the NFC showdown, while the Peacock app, NFL+, and NFL.com make it available via streaming.

Neither the Rams nor the Bears has a former Gamecock on the team. However, tight end Nick Muse was with the Rams earlier this season before joining the New York Jets, and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens was with the Bears during the preseason before joining the Kansas City Chiefs.