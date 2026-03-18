Former South Carolina pass rusher signs on with NFC Super Bowl contender

The NFL regular season is still over five months away. However, the League’s news wire is loaded this time of year as free agency started last week. On Tuesday evening, reports surfaced that a former South Carolina football standout was signing a new professional contract.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Gamecock alum DJ Wonnum is signing with the Detroit Lions. The pass rusher’s deal is a one-year contract worth up to $6 million.

With Detroit, Wonnum will join a defense in need of help at the EDGE position. Aiden Hutchinson will return, but Al-Quadin Muhammad recently left in free agency. Wonnum will be one of several players competing for a heavy rotation role or even a starting gig.

Earlier this free agency cycle, former Gamecocks like Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare (New York Jets), Rico Dowdle (Pittsburgh Steelers), Adam Prentice (Denver Broncos), Nate Adkins (Denver Broncos), and Jovaughn Gwyn (Baltimore Ravens) also signed new free agent contracts.

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Before his new role with the Lions, Wonnum spent two years with the Carolina Panthers and four with the Minnesota Vikings. He has been both a starter and a reserve during his career. He has also bounced back and forth between defensive end and outside linebacker. Last season, though he sometimes put his hand in the dirt, he was primarily a starting outside linebacker with the Carolina Panthers.

During his time with the South Carolina football program, Wonnum was an All-SEC performer. Despite the recruiting industry listing him as a two-star tight end, he went on to log 29.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks as a versatile defender for head coach Will Muschamp.

Following his four years with the Gamecocks, Wonnum earned selection in the NFL Draft’s fourth round in 2020.